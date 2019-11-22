Teen arrested for threat of mass shooting at South Los Angeles middle school; AR-15 rifle, ammunition seized

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sheriff's investigators have arrested a 13-year-old suspect after responding to a call of a threat to shoot staff members and fellow students at Ánimo Mae Jemison Charter Middle School in South Los Angeles, authorities announced Friday.According to Undersheriff Tim Murakami, deputies from the Los Angeles County sheriff's Century station initiated the investigation, which led to a search warrant and the seizure of a AR-15 rifle, a large cache of ammunition, "a list of intended victims and a drawing of the school layout."At a morning news conference, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said students notified school district personnel after becoming aware of a threat that a shooting would take place at the campus on Friday.The staff notified authorities, prompting a search of the suspect's home and the discovery of the rifle, Villanueva said. About 100 rounds of ammunition were also seized, along with the target list and the rudimentary drawing.The firearm was unregistered but does have a serial number, investigators said, adding that it did not appear to be a so-called ghost gun.In a separate case, a sheriff's task force took a suspect into custody on suspicion of dealing and possessing illegal firearms. That individual allegedly purchased parts on the internet and "had a ghost rifle -- fully auto, silencers, body armor," said the undersheriff, who apologized for the confusion that led to the conflation of the two matters in initial news reports.