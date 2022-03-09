Student arrested for brining gun to school campus in Boyle Heights area, police say

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A student was arrested Wednesday morning for bringing a gun onto a school campus in the Boyle Heights area, authorities said.LAUSD school police say they received a call from a student at the East Los Angeles Occupational Center about another student with a gun, prompting the campus on Marengo Street to be placed under lockdown.The student was located and arrested shortly after. A 9mm handgun, which authorities called a ghost gun, was recovered. The suspect is a parolee with previous violations involving weapons.Nobody was injured and the lockdown was lifted.