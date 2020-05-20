Compton middle school students create apps to address COVID-19

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Everyone is trying to do their part during this pandemic - including kids. Students at Bunche Middle School in Compton created apps to address COVID-19-related problems in their community.Bunche Middle School educator, Jose Gonzalez, posed a question to his team of tech students: How would you use apps to solve the coronavirus pandemic in your community?"Each of them had a choice to create a game or an app or quiz and so they each took a different approach," Gonzalez said.Gonzalez said he teaches his students the many different advantages of technology."I use technology for the students, not only to learn about technology and advance their knowledge of it and perhaps choose careers in STEM," Gonzalez said. "But also how to use technology through activism."12-year-old Kristie Ramirez created an app prototype that tests users on COVID-19 symptoms and resources."I just really thought... because I want to make a little quiz," Ramirez said. "But I also want to put some information in there."12-year-old Mark Sandoval made an app that provides information on how to survive and stay healthy during the pandemic and provided a link to John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center."The coronavirus is going everywhere," Sandoval said. "So, I was thinking how would I know."Right now, the students meet Tuesdays and Fridays for an hour and a half via Zoom, but Gonzalez said pre-pandemic, his students would sometimes meet on the weekends and even on some holidays.Gonzalez said with a lot of support from the parents, the students would attend different tech competitions as well. Bunche Middle School tech student Alexander Alvarado-Ramirez said he realizes the importance of technology."I think it's important because the New Age is all digital and people are just going to be on their phones or iPads and things like that," Alvarado-Ramirez said.Gonzalez said he reminds his students of the importance of diversity in the technology field as well."I not only want them in the cutting edge, I want to see faces that look like them, you know," Gonzalez said. "I strongly believe in diversity."