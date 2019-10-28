Mount Saint Mary's University students evacuate campus after Getty Fire breaks out near hilltop campus

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Students from Mount Saint Mary's university trekked down Bundy Drive in the dark after flames broke out near their hilltop campus in Brentwood.

The Getty Fire erupted at 1:30 a.m. along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass near the Getty Center.

Students were woken up by resident assistants shortly after the fire broke. Drivers heading out of the hillside community were stopping to offer rides to students who were donning masks and carrying backpacks.

The fire broke out and began burning on a hill. It quickly burned 75 acres, with the acreage growing to more than 500 acres as of 7 a.m. The blaze has destroyed at least seven homes and threatened thousands more since it began early Monday morning.
