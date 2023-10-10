WATCH LIVE

Metrolink is now free to students. Here's how to get the pass

ByABC7.com Staff KABC logo
Tuesday, October 10, 2023 11:03PM
Students can now ride the Metrolink for free.

The offer, which began Monday, is for any student with a valid student ID.

Students can get the offer by downloading the Metrolink mobile app, registering with a school email address and verifying their account.

Students will then receive a "Student Adventure Pass" in their mobile ticket wallet. You can also get the Student Adventure Pass at a Metrolink ticket machine.

The free rides are courtesy of the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program administered by Caltrans.

