Man sought after asking female students to get into his truck outside South LA high school

SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- After three separate reports of a man asking female students to get into his vehicle outside a South Los Angeles high school, police released a description of the man and urged the public to be vigilant.

The incidents involving students at Augustus F. Hawkins High School occurred in the past week, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Thursday. The campus is located at 825 W. 60th Street, just south of Slauson Avenue.

The man being sought in connection with the incidents is described as being in his 30s and driving a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

"We take these incidents seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community, particularly our young residents," the LAPD statement said, adding that extra patrols would be added around the school. "As we investigate these incidents and continue to work with the LASPD and Hawkins HS, we urge parents, students, and community members to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity."

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the LAPD's 77th Street station at (323) 786-5077.