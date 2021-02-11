2 Orange Coast College students found dead in on-campus dorms

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two Orange Coast College students who were found dead Tuesday in dormitories at the Costa Mesa campus may have died of drug overdoses, authorities said.

Amonie Palmer, 18, was discovered unresponsive in a dorm.

Robert Stell, 33, was found in another unit later the same day.

"The Orange Coast College community is profoundly saddened by the tragic deaths of our students and express our heartfelt condolences to the families, and friends during this very difficult time," OCC said in a statement. "OCC continues to work with our local law enforcement partners as they respond to these heartbreaking events. On campus, our priority is providing counseling support to our students and employees as we grieve this devastating loss of life."

It was unclear if the deaths were related. The Costa Mesa Police Department is conducting an investigation.

Authorities are waiting on toxicology reports to determine the official cause of death.

Dr. Laura Berman speaks out after 16-year-old son dies of apparent drug overdose at Santa Monica home
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Laura Berman, a nationally-known relationship and sex expert who has appeared on programs like "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and "The Dr. Oz Show," is sharing a warning for parents after her son died of an apparent drug overdose.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
costa mesaorange countycollege studentstudentsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump trial | LIVE
LA vaccine shortage prompts 2-day closure of Dodger Stadium site
'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano fired over social media post
Mountain lion attacks on pets spark concern for IE community
COVID-defying nun toasts 117th birthday with wine and prayer
At least 5 dead in massive north Texas pileup
Show More
Fauci says 'anybody' could start getting vaccinated in April
Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language
LA County deputy DA to file lawsuit against DA Gascon
OC vaccine site avoids loss of thousands of doses
Marilyn Manson accuser Esme Bianco speaks out on alleged abuse
More TOP STORIES News