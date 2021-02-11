2 Orange Coast College students found dead in on-campus dorms

Amonie Palmer, 18, was discovered unresponsive in a dorm.
Robert Stell, 33, was found in another unit later the same day.
"The Orange Coast College community is profoundly saddened by the tragic deaths of our students and express our heartfelt condolences to the families, and friends during this very difficult time," OCC said in a statement. "OCC continues to work with our local law enforcement partners as they respond to these heartbreaking events. On campus, our priority is providing counseling support to our students and employees as we grieve this devastating loss of life."
It was unclear if the deaths were related. The Costa Mesa Police Department is conducting an investigation.
Authorities are waiting on toxicology reports to determine the official cause of death.
