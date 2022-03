STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for two men suspected in an armed home-invasion robbery in Studio City Monday.The crime was reported about 8:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Babcock Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.No injuries were reported, police said.According to officials, the men fled in a silver BMW 5 Series sedan. Descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available. A handgun was used in the crime, detectives said.Anyone with information on the case is urged to call 877-527-3247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.