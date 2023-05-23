Video shows a car barrel into the front of a sushi restaurant in Studio City on Monday afternoon.

Video shows car barrel into sushi restaurant in Studio City; driver flees and leaves dog inside

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A car barreled through the front of a sushi restaurant along busy Ventura Boulevard in Studio City on Monday, and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at Akira Sushi.

Police say the car hit two other vehicles before crashing into the restaurant, and that the driver then ran away from the scene.

A pit bull was also inside the vehicle.

Fortunately, the restaurant is closed on Mondays. One employee was inside, but no one was hurt.