Subaru debuts all-new Crosstrek SUV with on- and off-road capability

An all-new version of the Crosstrek subcompact SUV looks very much like a Subaru but offers improvements across the board.

It's a model that's been a bit of a superstar within the Subaru lineup: the Crosstrek subcompact SUV.

"This is our quickest-selling SUV. We've hit over 1,000,000 sales in less than two generations," said Garrick Goh, a product planner with Subaru of America

The original Crosstrek launched in 2011, right when buyers of all types were falling in love with the small crossovers.

Now, 12 years later, an all-new version, looking familiar, looking very much like a Subaru, but offering improvements across the board. Starting price for the new 2024 Crosstrek is just about $25,000.

Interestingly, the redesign includes something you wouldn't necessarily associate with an SUV.

"We paid particular close attention to the aerodynamics of the car. So it helps it glide through the air with less buffeting and more stability. And a nice side-effect to that is we have best-in-class highway fuel economy," said Garrick Goh of Subaru.

Front and center inside, literally, a new larger touchscreen, a current industry trend. Keeping drivers informed and entertained, the new Subaru also continues a trend of advanced safety features. Subaru's EyeSight system does just what its name suggests -- it keeps an "eye" on the road to avoid a collision. It will even let you know if the car ahead of you has started moving, but you haven't, when a traffic light changes to green.

Maserati Grecale arrives in an automotive sweet spot: premium compact SUVs

Power remains familiar -- two different flat fours (2.0 liter with 152 horsepower, and 2.5 liter with 182 horsepower) in the Subaru tradition. Adequate power for city or highway driving.

Sure, every buyer wants safety and a nice ride on the pavement. But Subaru says 24% of Crosstrek buyers actually take their vehicles off road. That's more than any other vehicle in the competitive segment.

And to prove its mettle when the pavement ends, Subaru let ABC7 and other media members take it on a pretty substantial off-road course in the desert. We climbed pretty steep slopes in loose sand and rocks, and the secret ingredient was engaging X-Mode for electronic traction assist. This was likely more rugged terrain than the average buyer will face (most typically use dirt roads to get to outdoor recreation), but the Crosstrek handled it with ease.

One thing missing from the vehicle right now - the option of hybrid power. In the previous Crosstrek, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version was introduced along the way, and proved pretty popular with many customers. Subaru says: Stay tuned.

"Yes, definitely. We plan for more hybridization and more electrification in the future," noted Garrick Goh of Subaru.

In the meantime, the new regular Crosstrek will tackle the rough stuff, also does a good job on pavement, and should continue to make Subaru fans happy. Not to mention keep Subaru happy, likely remaining a top seller well into the future.