One current and one former attorney for rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight have been indicted on charges including conspiring to bribe potential witnesses in his upcoming murder trial.Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Monday that Matthew Fletcher and Thaddeus Culpepper were also charged with three other felony counts.In the weeks following Knight's arrest, Fletcher is accused of trying to pay off people who could provide favorable testimony at trial. In one instance, Fletcher allegedly told Knight it would take about $20,000 to $25,000 to secure his freedom, according to the indictment.Culpepper allegedly arranged to have a confidential informant say that he would provide false testimony, the indictment said.Knight remains jailed while awaiting trial for running over two men in January 2015, killing one.The attorneys were released Monday on their own recognizance after a court appearance. They're scheduled to be arraigned March 16.Both face sentences of up to three years and eight months if convicted.Culpepper, and Fletcher's attorney, Mark Geragos, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.They are the latest Knight associates to face criminal charges in Los Angeles County.In October, Knight's girlfriend pleaded no contest to violating a court order by selling video evidence that was under seal. Last month, a judge sentenced her to three years in jail for violating her probation.Knight's business partner, Mark Blankenship, faces one felony count each of conspiracy to violate a court order, conspiracy to obstruct justice and conspiracy to commit grand theft.A pretrial hearing in that case is set for March 12.