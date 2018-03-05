Conspiracy charges filed against 2 lawyers for Suge Knight

EMBED </>More Videos

One current and one former attorney for rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight have been indicted on charges including conspiring to bribe potential witnesses in his upcoming murder trial.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One current and one former attorney for rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight have been indicted on charges including conspiring to bribe potential witnesses in his upcoming murder trial.

Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Monday that Matthew Fletcher and Thaddeus Culpepper were also charged with three other felony counts.

In the weeks following Knight's arrest, Fletcher is accused of trying to pay off people who could provide favorable testimony at trial. In one instance, Fletcher allegedly told Knight it would take about $20,000 to $25,000 to secure his freedom, according to the indictment.

Culpepper allegedly arranged to have a confidential informant say that he would provide false testimony, the indictment said.

Knight remains jailed while awaiting trial for running over two men in January 2015, killing one.

The attorneys were released Monday on their own recognizance after a court appearance. They're scheduled to be arraigned March 16.

Both face sentences of up to three years and eight months if convicted.

Culpepper, and Fletcher's attorney, Mark Geragos, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

They are the latest Knight associates to face criminal charges in Los Angeles County.

In October, Knight's girlfriend pleaded no contest to violating a court order by selling video evidence that was under seal. Last month, a judge sentenced her to three years in jail for violating her probation.

Knight's business partner, Mark Blankenship, faces one felony count each of conspiracy to violate a court order, conspiracy to obstruct justice and conspiracy to commit grand theft.

A pretrial hearing in that case is set for March 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trialmurderLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News