Fontana seniors celebrate graduation with drive-up ceremony at Auto Club Speedway

A unique graduation held for the class of 2020 from Summit High School in Fontana at the Auto Club Speedway in San Bernardino County. The event was a no-contact zone where students, along with their families, drove-up the track to receive diplomas.
By
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- This year's graduation ceremonies are very different from years past. Tuesday, a group of local graduates from the Fontana Unified School District got a remarkable sendoff at the Auto Club Speedway.

It's certainly not the graduation these students at Summit High School in Fontana had expected.

"Most of my friends, including me, thought graduation wasn't going to happen, it was they're just going to give us our diploma and get out, but I'm really glad they decided to do this," said Matthew Mendoza, the 2020 Summit High School class valedictorian.

Families made their way up Pit Road at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, five vehicles at a time.

Graduates like Joshua Hornsby would then get their diplomas, pose for a picture with a mask on, and then, they were on their way.

"This will never be forgotten, this was awesome, I'm excited. (It's like turning lemons into lemonade) Yes, that's just what you do," said Nancy Hornsby, a parent.

"There's always those challenges as far as you have to limit how many people could be here to be able to pull this off, but overall it's been overwhelmingly positive," said Randal Bassett, a superintendent.
Of course, Bassett now has another problem.

"Some of our students, particularly our juniors are a little curious, and saying will we get to do this next year too," said Bassett.

Some other high schools in the district will hold their graduations here as well this week.

