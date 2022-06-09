Biden to announce climate change initiatives at Summit of Americas; meet Canadian, Brazilian leaders

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's a busy schedule for President Biden Thursday, kicking off his first full day at the Summit of the Americas by announcing a wide range of climate change initiatives.According to a senior administration official, the climate change announcement is part of a new framework to elevate U.S. cooperation with Caribbean nations.This includes improving access to development financing, facilitating clean energy development and investment, enhancing local capacity building and deepening collaboration with Caribbean partners.The Biden administration says these announcements are an effort to promote climate adaptation and energy security.In addition, five new countries are planning to join 15 nations that currently make up a renewable energy initiative. All nations in that initiative are committed to achieving a collective goal of 70% installed capacity for renewable energy by 2030.Additionally, President Biden is meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday to discuss various topics, including economic development and the COVID-19 pandemic.President Biden is also meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.And after he delivers remarks this afternoon, he will join First Lady Jill Biden and other state and government leaders for a dinner at the Getty Villa.The Summit of the Americas wraps up Friday from the Los Angeles Convention Center.