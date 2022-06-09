Politics

Biden to announce climate change initiatives at Summit of Americas; meet Canadian, Brazilian leaders

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Biden to announce climate change initiatives at Summit of the Americas

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's a busy schedule for President Biden Thursday, kicking off his first full day at the Summit of the Americas by announcing a wide range of climate change initiatives.

According to a senior administration official, the climate change announcement is part of a new framework to elevate U.S. cooperation with Caribbean nations.

This includes improving access to development financing, facilitating clean energy development and investment, enhancing local capacity building and deepening collaboration with Caribbean partners.

The Biden administration says these announcements are an effort to promote climate adaptation and energy security.

In addition, five new countries are planning to join 15 nations that currently make up a renewable energy initiative. All nations in that initiative are committed to achieving a collective goal of 70% installed capacity for renewable energy by 2030.

Additionally, President Biden is meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday to discuss various topics, including economic development and the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Biden is also meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

And after he delivers remarks this afternoon, he will join First Lady Jill Biden and other state and government leaders for a dinner at the Getty Villa.

The Summit of the Americas wraps up Friday from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countylos angelesjoe bidenpoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
FBI searches Simi Valley home of man accused in Kavanaugh threats
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Thieves modifying trucks to steal gas as prices skyrocket, police say
Military aircraft carrying 5 Marines crashes in SoCal desert
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know
Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel
LA County confirms 2nd presumptive case of monkeypox
Show More
Primary election 2022: Latest results in key SoCal races
'Napalm Girl' photo from Vietnam War turns 50
Video: 20-year-old rescues man who fell onto electrified rail
Homeland Security Secretary welcomes 50 new US citizens in LA
US to ban sale of single-use plastic at national parks, public lands
More TOP STORIES News