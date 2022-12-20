Man dead after shooting in Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley

A man is dead after a shooting in a Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley, and a search is now underway for the gunman.

The shooting happened Monday night outside the department store on Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. When officers arrived, they were redirected to a nearby hospital where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man, who has not been identified, was approached by a suspect who fired a single shot before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

According to authorities, the victim's friend drove him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further details about what led up to the shooting were not available. The suspect is described as a man weighing about 250 pounds who wore a light blue medical mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD at (818) 374-9550 or (877) 527-3247.