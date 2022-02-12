Arts & Entertainment

Super Bowl weekend: NFL drone show lights up downtown Los Angeles

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NFL drone show lights up downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Festivities for Super Bowl weekend are underway in Los Angeles with revelers flocking to the biggest slate of events the region has hosted since the start of the pandemic.

The NFL put on a spectacular drone show over the skies of downtown L.A. Friday night. About 500 drones worked in tandem for a dazzling spectacle - they formed outlines of the Lombardi trophy, the NFL shield and logos of the Rams and Bengals.

"All I kept saying was 'This is so cool!' I've never seen anything like it before. It was so exciting!" one Rams fan who witnessed the show remarked.

Three more 10-minute drone shows will take place Saturday, at 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The drone show is just one of many events keeping locals and tourists entertained this weekend ahead of Sunday's game between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Football fans and families continue to turn out to the Super Bowl Experience at the L.A. Convention Center.

The Taste of Inglewood, a three-day festival with vendors, food trucks and live music, was another event that was packed Friday night.

Meanwhile, the FBI has partnered with multiple agencies - the FAA, TSA and LAPD - in gathering and sharing potential threats to ensure the public's safety as the Super Bowl nears.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesdowntown lalos angeles countylos angeles ramsbusinesssuper bowlsports
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA bill would require COVID vaccines for all employees
Super Bowl LVI clouds SoCal COVID-19 mask mandates going forward
Police: Student with 'ghost gun' taken into custody at Cudahy school
Billionaire Rick Caruso joins race to become next LA mayor
Driver arrested for doing 'donut' stunts with infant in car, CHP says
Jeremy Giambi died by suicide at parents' home in Claremont: Officials
LA teen to participate in pregame coin toss ceremony at Super Bowl LVI
Show More
Snoop Dogg sued for alleged sexual assault and battery
9 police officers hurt in 'ambush,' shootout at Phoenix home: Video
Teens learn self-defense techniques at Pasadena fitness center
Man arrested in brush fire that destroyed at least 2 homes in Whittier
Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of U.S.
More TOP STORIES News