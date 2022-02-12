Taste of Inglewood festival welcomes locals and visitors for Super Bowl weekend

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Streets are blocked off in Inglewood for a festival this week. The Taste of Inglewood festival is not only getting people pumped about the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, but it's also getting people excited about Inglewood community.The Super Bowl is bringing in people from around the county and the three-day festival is giving them a fun past-time with vendors, food trucks and live music from Thursday to Saturday."Personally for me it's good advertisement," said Betty Woldegiorgis, co-owner of The Nile Bar in Inglewood. "It's a good exposure for me and we have people from all over the world."Local business owners say this is a huge boost to the Inglewood economy, especially after going through a pandemic."To have this for the city it means everything coming out of Corona," said Chaka Steward, co-owner of Dippity donut shop. "We've all been in, so it's good to see everybody out. We're finally getting there. Almost lifted the mandates for the mask and stuff like that so just a little bit of getting back to normal."The events of this week is also giving the city some long overdue recognition."Definitely gives it a big boost," said Peta-Gaye Lawrence, a 20-year Inglewood resident. "This event and the Super Bowl are putting Inglewood on the map."A few out-of-town Bengals fans visited the Taste of Inglewood Friday and they said they love it and are glad they went."I hope more fans, Bengals fans, come here because it's a great experience," said Tim Tiernan, a Ohio native and Bengals fan in town for the Super Bowl. "Everyone's having a good time. Life is good."Change this to sentence case and time written like this: 10 a.m.The taste of Inglewood is clearly for everyone, no matter the team you support. The festival will be going on until 10 p.m. Friday night and again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.