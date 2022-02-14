Rams fans rush to buy Rams championship gear after Super Bowl win

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Rams fans and the entire city are celebrating the team's 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. With the iconic Hollywood sign already receiving a makeover to read "RAMS HOUSE" in honor of the champs, fans also want to look the part.After the Rams sealed the deal Sunday night, the team's official championship gear instantly became the hottest selling item at stores like Dick's Sporting Goods in El Segundo.Monday morning in Pasadena, the rush continued. How good does it feel to pick up Super Bowl championship gear fresh after a Super Bowl win?"It feels good," Rams fan Gus Navarro said. "I have the day off today and it just landed on the right day and here I am sporting it. I got [a Super Bowl T-shirt] for my daughter. Go Rams!"Generations of Rams fans have waited a long time to celebrate a football championship in Los Angeles."You try and put it in perspective of what's important and what's not," fan David Sullivan said. "But this is special for the city to see everyone kind of come out of a COVID situation and have something to celebrate."Along with the Super Bowl Champion gear, fans wanted to represent by getting other Rams gear and wear it proudly."I had to come and get our souvenir T-shirts because we're going to Disneyland," Irma Castaneda said. "I had to get my granddaughter her official jersey, which was a bargain. A couple days ago, I couldn't find a child size and I ended up finding one here."Fans rushing to grab their gear have great timing. They can sport their new gear at the official Super Bowl victory parade that will take place Wednesday, Feb. 16.