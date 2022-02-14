Super Bowl

Rams fans rush to buy Rams championship gear after Super Bowl win

Fans plan to sport their new championship gear at the victory parade Wednesday.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rams gear flies off the shelf after Super Bowl win

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Rams fans and the entire city are celebrating the team's 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. With the iconic Hollywood sign already receiving a makeover to read "RAMS HOUSE" in honor of the champs, fans also want to look the part.

Related: Famous Hollywood sign makeover underway, to read: 'Rams House' in honor of Super Bowl champs

After the Rams sealed the deal Sunday night, the team's official championship gear instantly became the hottest selling item at stores like Dick's Sporting Goods in El Segundo.

Monday morning in Pasadena, the rush continued. How good does it feel to pick up Super Bowl championship gear fresh after a Super Bowl win?

"It feels good," Rams fan Gus Navarro said. "I have the day off today and it just landed on the right day and here I am sporting it. I got [a Super Bowl T-shirt] for my daughter. Go Rams!"

Generations of Rams fans have waited a long time to celebrate a football championship in Los Angeles.

Related: Rams plan for Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday. Here's what we know so far

"You try and put it in perspective of what's important and what's not," fan David Sullivan said. "But this is special for the city to see everyone kind of come out of a COVID situation and have something to celebrate."

Along with the Super Bowl Champion gear, fans wanted to represent by getting other Rams gear and wear it proudly.

"I had to come and get our souvenir T-shirts because we're going to Disneyland," Irma Castaneda said. "I had to get my granddaughter her official jersey, which was a bargain. A couple days ago, I couldn't find a child size and I ended up finding one here."

Fans rushing to grab their gear have great timing. They can sport their new gear at the official Super Bowl victory parade that will take place Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspasadenalos angeles countynflnational footbal leaguelos angeles ramsnflsuper bowllos angelessportsfeel good
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SUPER BOWL
Disneyland celebrates Rams' Super Bowl win with parade
Group calls for end to vaccine and mask mandates during Super Bowl
Rams plan for Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday
Despite mandate, many fans enjoyed Super Bowl without a mask
TOP STORIES
CA school mask rules to remain in effect after mandate expires
Group calls for end to vaccine and mask mandates during Super Bowl
Disneyland celebrates Rams' Super Bowl win with parade
3 LAPD officers hospitalized after 110 Freeway hit-and-run crash
Hollywood sign gets makeover after Rams win Super Bowl
Rams plan for Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday
Rams' Van Jefferson welcomes Super Bowl baby boy
Show More
Despite mandate, many fans enjoyed Super Bowl without a mask
New LAUSD Superintendent takes over Monday
Parkland victims remembered 4 years later; activists seek gun control
Rams fans take to streets in downtown LA to celebrate Super Bowl win
Eminem takes knee during Super Bowl halftime show
More TOP STORIES News