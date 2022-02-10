Private aviation in Southern California prepares for Super Bowl weekend

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- Many of Southern California's airports will be busy before and after Super Bowl weekend.Jet Center Los Angeles in Hawthorne is one private airport expecting a packed schedule."It's all about time," said Levi Stockton of Advanced Air, which owns and operates Jet Center Los Angeles.Advanced Air provides a gamut of aviation services, including semi-private commercial services, private charters and corporate travel services. From all over the United States to Mexico and Canada, you can book a flight that's best for your convenience.But as the Super Bowl approaches, the influx of planes flying into the region is something Stockton and his staff have been preparing for throughout the last year."The L.A. basin will get between 800 to 1,000 airplanes just for Super Bowl weekend," Stockton said.This isn't Advanced Air's first rodeo as they have flown in and out of many Super Bowls in the past. They have added additional equipment, field trucks, personnel and even hotel rooms to accommodate the volume of visitors coming for the weekend.Lucky for Advanced Air, their airport is the closest to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. In fact, you could walk to the stadium once you get off the plane."Regardless, I think there's going to be a lot of people coming in," Stockton said. "It's the Super Bowl. We'll see how that pans out."