Super Bowl

Now hiring: Super Bowl LVI looking for 500 crew members from LA area to work halftime show

EMBED <>More Videos

Now hiring: Super Bowl LVI at SoFi needs halftime crew members

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Looking for a job? Super Bowl halftime show organizers say they're in need of some 500 crew members.

The Pepsi-sponsored halftime show for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium is looking to hire people from the Los Angeles area.

The show will feature performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Show producers say that field team members will assist with the performance stage and scenic elements set up for the halftime show at the Inglewood venue. Crewmembers must be present at all of the rehearsals.

Super Bowl still planned for SoFi, but NFL considering alternates
EMBED More News Videos

The Super Bowl is scheduled for next month at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, but the NFL is also making backup plans just in case.



Candidates must be vaccinated and in good health.

Information about applying for one of the jobs can be found here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessinglewoodlos angeles countyentertainmentsuper bowlsportsjobs
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SUPER BOWL
Super Bowl still planned for SoFi, but NFL considering alternates
NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching sce...
Super Bowl: Federal agents cracking down on counterfeit NFL goods
NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 15 standings, bracket, clinching sce...
TOP STORIES
LA County reports record-breaking daily new COVID cases
LA County firefighter dies after Rancho Palos Verdes house fire
Robbers tie up 2 women during home invasion robbery in Sherman Oaks
Billie Eilish, Kanye West to headline Coachella 2022
5-year-old with lighter might have started deadly Philly blaze
Actor Robert Mosca killed in New Year's Day argument in NoHo
Accused dine-and-dash driver hits restaurant manager in Redondo Beach
Show More
800 LAPD officers, LAFD firefighters sidelined by COVID pandemic
Congresswoman who hid during 1/6 attack cancels DC trip due to trauma
Thieves stealing historic lampposts along Glendale-Hyperion bridge
Bel Air mega-mansion could sell for $295 million at auction
Peter Bogdanovich, Oscar-nominated director, dies at 82
More TOP STORIES News