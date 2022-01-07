Now hiring: Super Bowl LVI looking for 500 crew members from LA area to work halftime show

The Pepsi-sponsored halftime show for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium is looking to hire people from the Los Angeles area.
The show will feature performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.
Show producers say that field team members will assist with the performance stage and scenic elements set up for the halftime show at the Inglewood venue. Crewmembers must be present at all of the rehearsals.
Super Bowl still planned for SoFi, but NFL considering alternates
Candidates must be vaccinated and in good health.
Information about applying for one of the jobs can be found here.