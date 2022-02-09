LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 is gearing up for Super Bowl LVI with special coverage on our new 24-7 streaming channel.
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 6:30 p.m. join Rob Fukuzaki and Curt Sandoval live at SoFi Stadium for special "Road to the Super Bowl" coverage.
They'll have the latest on both the Rams and Bengals, and special guests each night.
The show can be watched in the media player above or on our 24-7 streaming channel here.
You can also find this and other Rams streaming content by downloading our app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV.
ABC7 maps out 'Road to the Super Bowl' in live streaming special on the big game
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News