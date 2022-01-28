Catholic High School in Boyle Heights to host 2022 'Play Football Family Festival' before Super Bowl

BOYLE HEIGHTS (KABC) -- There will be a lot going on in Southern California surrounding Super Bowl 56 - more than just the game at SoFi Stadium. A Catholic High School in Boyle Heights will host the 2022 Play Football Family Festival.About ten miles northeast from the bright lights of SoFi stadium, there's one that feels a little more like where every professional career started."That's what I'm most excited about as the head football coach here that, out of everyone, they chose us," said Anthony Atkins/Salesian Varsity Head Football Coach.Salesian High, the all-boys Catholic school in Boyle Heights, has history up in the rafters and now it's part of Super Bowl history, too. It will host the NFL's "play football" family festival, 10am-1pm on Saturday February 12, the day before the big game."I feel it's gonna be a great event for the community, for Boyle Heights, in order to get them more excited and learn more about the game of football," said Jeffery Perez/Student-athlete."It's always fun to see the look in these kids' eyes. And I know as a former player myself, you know as you get older, the parents start to know who you are a little better than the kids do," said Roman Oben/NFL VP, Football Development.Parents are welcome, and while families need to register for the event, it is free. They plan to use the power of big-time players to help mentor, coach and even just have fun with the kids. The goal being to help grow the game, addressing too, why growth is challenging."We have critical discussions about football participation, trying to alleviate the anxiety from the moms about letting their kids play, those sort of things," said Oben.And while Salesian has never hosted the NFL, it knows a few of its players, who have helped guide today's athletes."Off-season all those guys come back, the old college players that's in college right now and the NFL players. They break bread with the football team, they run around and run routes," said Atkins.Routes on the field, and paths beyond it."I want to know the steps they took, the roles they played in different situations and I just really want to take a lot of advice," said Jakiel Kendricks/Student-athlete.