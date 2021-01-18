167 citied after LASD Super-Spreader Task Force breaks up underground party, authorities say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continued to crack down on super-spreader events over the weekend, citing or issuing warnings to more than 200 people at an underground party in South L.A.Deputies learned of the event in the 600 block of Manchester Avenue and cited 167 adults for violating health orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the department.About 50 people were "warned and advised," according to a statement.Video footage released by the Sheriff's Department showed a stream of people exiting the event after it was broken up by deputies."Sheriff Alex Villanueva has made it clear he will seek out & take law enforcement action against ALL underground party events occurring anywhere within Los Angeles County, who fall under the Health Orders of the County's Department of Public Health," the news release said.