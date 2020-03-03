Politics

Super Tuesday: Warren, Biden campaigning in SoCal to round up last-minute votes

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For Super Tuesday, the Democratic presidential candidates are focusing much of their last-minute efforts on California's big delegate count.

Elizabeth Warren was campaigning in Monterey Park Monday night, while Joe Biden is expected to appear Tuesday in Los Angeles with Mayor Eric Garcetti.

There are 14 states holding primaries on Super Tuesday, but with 415 delegates, California remains the biggest prize.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading in polls of California voters.

But Garcetti noted it's not about winning a state, but about gaining delegates leading to the convention.

"Nobody 'wins' a state," Garcetti said. "It's about an overall delegate count."

"This is a campaign. Nobody's going to win on Tuesday, nobody's going to lose on Tuesday. But I expect we'll show we're winning and we have the momentum."

Biden is expected to appear in Baldwin Hills on Tuesday. Garcetti hosted an event for his supporters on Monday in South Los Angeles.

Across town at Santa Monica College, a group of young Sanders supporters rallied for a get out the vote effort.

"With today's efforts, we're hoping to accomplish electing Bernie Sanders as president," said Josh Rush, an actor on the Disney Channel. "We're hoping to bring out as many people as we can, bring the turnout up in California, and lead him to a victory on Super Tuesday and beyond in November."
