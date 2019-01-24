Indiana superintendent accused of lying about insurance to get care for sick student

EMBED </>More Videos

Superintendent accused of lying in order to get health care for sick student

A superintendent in Indiana returned to school after she was arrested for helping a sick student. Right now she faces three charges, including insurance fraud.

Casey Smitherman says she checked on a student at home after the child missed school. He showed signs of strep throat, so she took him to a clinic, where he was refused treatment.

Smitherman took the student to another clinic, where she admits she lied and said he was her son so he could be treated.

"I'm not saying it was right, I'm really sorry. I just was scared for him," Smitherman said. "I would love to go back to that moment and redo it."

Smitherman says the school board has been very supportive through all of this.

She made a deal with the DA's office. If she has no more arrests for a year, the charges will be dropped.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldhealth insurancestudentsinsurance fraudarrestIndiana
Top Stories
Massive sinkhole opens up near condominium buildings in La Habra
Dramatic chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Fontana
Child accidentally shoots mom outside Norwalk preschool
Disneyland changing park infrastructure to prep for 'Star Wars' land
Man fatally shot outside strip club in Bassett
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
Some Gold Medal flour recalled over salmonella fears
Show More
VIDEO: Man smashes windshield in OC road rage incident
2 persons of interest sought in Monterey Park hit-and-run
UTLA dues targeted in class-action lawsuit
Dog finds forever home after being left to die in locked cage
SoCal school takes pride in Rams receiver heading to Super Bowl
More News