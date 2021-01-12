182 arrested during underground parties in LA area, LASD says

LASD @LACoSheriff Alex Villanueva has made it clear he will seek out & take law enforcement action against ALL underground party events occurring anywhere within Los Angeles County, who fall under the Health Orders of the County’s Department of Public Health. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 12, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says 182 adults were arrested Saturday during a crackdown on underground "super-spreader" parties.LASD says the arrests were carried out at two commercial buildings, one located in the 600 block of W. 61st Street in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood and the other in the 400 block of W. Pico Boulevard in downtown L.A.Further details about the events were not immediately released. The department added that those arrested were cited out.The department has targeted a number of large underground parties, with partygoers accused of violating L.A. County coronavirus health orders by attending the parties.Sheriff Alex Villanueva has noted his agency has already been taking action against super-spreader events."(Sheriff) Alex Villanueva has made it clear he will seek out & take law enforcement action against ALL underground party events occurring anywhere within Los Angeles County, who fall under the Health Orders of the County's Department of Public Health," the department tweeted Monday, along with photos of the crackdown from Saturday."The goal of these enforcement actions is to reduce the spread of #COVID19 and the risk to our vulnerable populations," LASD also tweeted.County officials have warned against large social gatherings involving people from different households amid an alarming increase in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.