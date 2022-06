LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Scientists in Australia are studying so-called superworms that could offer a solution for plastic recycling.Researchers say the darkling larvae eat polystyrene, better known as Styrofoam.Scientists discovered the worms create enzymes that can degrade certain plastics.Researchers hope their findings can pave the way for technology to break down and help recycle plastics on a larger scale.Reports say that could take a few years to develop.