'Supreme' store opening in WeHo brings big concerns to some residents worried about large crowds

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A new store coming to West Hollywood is causing some controversy among local residents after some say the popular "Supreme" clothing brand has created problems in other places.The former home of Tower Records on Sunset Boulevard will soon be transformed into a second Los Angeles-area store for Supreme, an extremely popular street clothing retailer.Supreme is known for unique and trend-setting fashions. Crowds often wait in long lines outside Supreme's shop in the Fairfax District to buy limited supplies of coveted new merchandise.Some West Hollywood residents say they're looking forward to having Supreme on Sunset Boulevard."I think that if a new business comes in, and they can thrive, especially in this environment, I think it's probably gonna benefit everybody," said Bob Mossanen.But some WeHo residents worry that Supreme's popularity may result in the same problems plaguing the Fairfax District location, crowds camping on the sidewalks, getting into fights, and snarling traffic.The busy Melrose retail area has also been dealing with a rise in violent crime."There's been endless problems that haven't been resolved still, so we're afraid that them coming to this location, it's even bigger, so the crowds will be bigger when they have another sneaker drop, and then we're going to be trapped on our street with all the problems going on," said Jerome Cleary.A worker at the Shoe Palace on Melrose was shot and killed last summer during a dispute between shoppers over a shoe raffle at the store."We pride ourselves on running very safe, clean shops," said West Rubinstein, of Supreme. "We don't do popups, we don't do flash mobs, we don't allow people to camp in our space overnight."Residents say they want more information about how Supreme plans to handle the issues,"From my point of view, as an older man, I want to build something around me to add value to the society, and makes sense for our economy," said Samir Mahallawi.Supreme says they will meet with neighbors to try and answer their concerns about the project. The store is expected to open in August.