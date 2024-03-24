Spring break travelers pack LAX during busy season

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Spring break is here and travelers are flocking to LAX to make it to their destinations. The airport says they expect millions of visitors this spring break.

In a press release, LAX says they anticipate hundreds of thousands of passengers to pass through the airport daily and more than 80,000 vehicles to visit during this time.

TSA expects to screen 47 million passengers across the country between March 7 and next Monday. United Airlines specifically says this is the busiest spring break in the history of the company.

They're expecting 21 million travelers this holiday season and that's a nearly 10% increase from last year. On average, more than 200,000 people will fly United daily, which is why the company installed a new feature to get bags checked quicker.

"Over the last month we've made it even better by adding the TSA PreCheck touchless ID, which literally is going to scan your face as you arrive and print your bag tag within 20 seconds or less," said David Terry, the managing director for United Airlines at LAX.

Gas prices are another concern especially for those traveling by car this spring break. For the first time since November, the average price of gas is over $5 a gallon. It's risen for the seventh time in eight days. Eyewitness News spoke with some travelers about gas prices. While it concerns some, others are resigned to the reality.

"That's a big concern for me because I travel a lot by car for work, and it puts a hurtin' on me," said Michael Waddell.