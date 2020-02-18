Politics

SurveyUSA poll: Michael Bloomberg surges to 2nd place among California voters ahead of Super Tuesday

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With Super Tuesday just two weeks away, an exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by SurveyUSA shows that Michael Bloomberg has surged into second place among California voters.

The survey's results were released Tuesday morning, just hours after the former New York City mayor qualified for his first Democratic presidential debate.

Sen. Bernie Sanders still leads with 25 percent, but Bloomberg is only 4 percentage points behind.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in third place, according to the survey, followed closely by former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Candidates in the single digits include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer.

The next Democratic presidential debate is scheduled for Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Here are the responses to each question in the poll:

1. In the Democratic primary for president, how do you vote?
Bernie Sanders, 25%
Mike Bloomberg, 21%
Joe Biden, 15%
Pete Buttigieg, 12%

Elizabeth Warren, 9%
Amy Klobuchar, 6%
Tom Steyer,%

2. When do you think the Democratic party will know who the party's 2020 nominee is?

17% March
16% April
9% May
11% June

31% Not until middle of convention
17% Not Sure

2. In an election for President today, who would win? Trump, no matter which Democrat runs against him? The Democrat, no matter which candidate the Democrats nominate? Or would it depend on who the Democrats nominate?

9% Trump
40% The Democrat
44% Depends on Democrat nominated
7% Not sure
