Society

Mattel releases Susan B. Anthony Barbie doll for icon's 200th birthday

By Tisha Powell
Mattel has created a new Barbie doll in honor of Susan B. Anthony's 200th birthday.

The Susan B. Anthony doll also marks a century since the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote. Anthony was one of the country's best-know abolitionists and suffragists.

"You can almost hear her speak, 'Yes, your honor, I have many things to say.' She is still telling us to get 'a citizen's right to vote,'" Susan B. Anthony biographer Ann Gordon said in a release.

The limited edition doll is dressed in a black-and-lace dress and wears glasses and a cameo brooch.

It is a part of the toy company's line on inspiring women and can now be found on its website for $29.99
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncvotingu.s. & worldbarbietoyswomen of distinction
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
After voting for dining ban, supervisor dines out at SoCal restaurant
Bank of America CEO in hot seat over emptied EDD accounts
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Union Station COVID-19 testing site to remain open despite film shoot
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Show More
Newsom: California to receive 327K doses of COVID vaccine
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
Mother of Houston influencer believes daughter was murdered
SoCal cities facing dire financial situation with closure of casinos
OC seeing steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
More TOP STORIES News