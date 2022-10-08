Susan G. Komen 'More Than Pink Walk' returns to LA after hiatus due to pandemic

Following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Susan G. Komen foundation hosted the "More Than Pink Walk" in Los Angeles to raise money to support breast cancer treatment and research.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Susan G. Komen foundation on Saturday hosted the return of the "More Than Pink Walk" to Los Angeles to raise money to support breast cancer treatment and research.

"One of the great things about this event is it means that you don't feel alone," Izzy Strong, a breast cancer survivor and fundraiser, told ABC7.

"When you have cancer, you often can feel quite lonely," Strong said, speaking near the start of the walk at L.A. Live in downtown. "But when you get together with a group of people like this, men and women who are survivors and thrivers, it really helps you to feel not alone."