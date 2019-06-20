Suspect arrested in DTLA electric-scooter attack on 76-year-old man

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Less than a day after releasing his picture to the public, Los Angeles police have arrested a suspect accused of using an electric scooter to attack a 76-year-old man.

The attack happened June 13 at 6:45 a.m at 6th and Spring Streets in downtown Los Angeles.

The victim was sitting in a chair, waiting for a ride.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the suspect punched the man several times, knocking him to the ground.

The suspect then picked up an electric scooter and threw it at the victim twice, striking him in the head and forearm.

A witness intervened, and saw the suspect walk down the middle of the street and into the Midnight Mission.

The victim was treated for cuts to his head and arm.

Police released his picture on Wednesday, hoping someone from the public would recognize him. Wednesday night, they announced an arrest had been made, but did not provide details on the suspect's identity or circumstances of his arrest.
