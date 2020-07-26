HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl in Hollywood early Sunday morning, authorities said.
The incident happened near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue just after midnight near the scene of a street race gathering, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police said there was a confrontation between a group of people and someone pulled out a gun and started shooting, striking two people. The teen, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second victim showed up later at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Further details about the street race were not immediately available and police did not disclose when or where the suspect was arrested.
Suspect arrested in shooting near Hollywood street race that killed 17-year-old girl
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News