Suspect arrested in shooting near Hollywood street race that killed 17-year-old girl

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl in Hollywood early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue just after midnight near the scene of a street race gathering, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said there was a confrontation between a group of people and someone pulled out a gun and started shooting, striking two people. The teen, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim showed up later at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Further details about the street race were not immediately available and police did not disclose when or where the suspect was arrested.
