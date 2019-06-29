Torrance mall shooting: 18-year-old suspect arrested weeks after incident that left 1 wounded at Del Amo Fashion Center

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- An 18-year-old man who was arrested after a traffic stop early Saturday morning has been identified as the suspected gunman in a June 3 shooting that left a man wounded at a mall in Torrance, authorities said.

Jose Salazar was pulled over by Redondo Beach police about 1:15 a.m. and allegedly provided a false name, according to a statement by Torrance police. He was arrested for suspected sales of narcotics.

While the Bellflower resident was being booked, investigators connected him to the midday shooting earlier this month at the Del Amo Fashion Center. He now faces a charge of attempted murder.

Authorities described the shooting, which was captured on surveillance video, as an isolated incident and said no evidence indicated that there were additional gunmen.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Torrance police at (310) 618-5570.
