Suspect at large following officer-involved shooting in Torrance

An officer-involved shooting occurred Monday afternoon in Torrance, and a suspect remains on the run.

According to the Torrance Police Department, officers were investigating a "vandalism call" when they were encountered by a suspect with a knife, which was followed by the shooting taking place.

The suspect was able to flee the scene, and police are not sure if the suspect was hit.

A perimeter has been set up in the area near Prairie and 190th street.

An officer involved in the shooting was not injured.

Police is asking the public to stay out of the area.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
