Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Brea park

BREA, Calif. -- A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Brea Tuesday night, officials say.

The incident began as a call for a man with a gun at Carbon Canyon Regional Park around 5:30 p.m.

After Brea Police Department officers responded, the confrontation led to gunfire.



The suspect is deceased and no officers were injured, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately available.
