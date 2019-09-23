18-year-old fatally shot by police inside Long Beach 7-Eleven was holding fake gun, police say

The shooting occurred Thursday at 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.
Undercover police were conducting a surveillance operation and investigating a vehicle believed to be involved in a series of armed robberies that occurred earlier in the week, according to Shaunna Dandoy with Long Beach police.
The suspect, identified by police as 18-year-old Jordan Michael Griffin, was confronted by officers after he exited the vehicle and entered the 7-Eleven. Officers opened fire when Griffin failed to comply with their commands, fearing for the safety of those inside the store, police said in a press release.
It was later determined that Griffin was allegedly holding a replica C02 BB Pistol, police added.
Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene. Another suspect, identified as 22-year-old Devontae Moore, was taken into custody and was being held on $350,000 bail.
No officers were injured and no additional injuries were reported.
An investigation was ongoing.