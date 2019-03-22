Chino shooting: At-large suspect ID'd by police after woman killed, man wounded

🔺Seeking Public’s Help With Locating Homicide Suspect🔺



Detectives identified the outstanding suspect that shot and killed 25 year old Thalia Flores of Montclair in the 12500blk of Central Ave at approx 2:43 p.m. yesterday.



Link to more info: https://t.co/OE6Mr6Y8DF pic.twitter.com/5LLQ98ekkk — Chino Police (@chinopolicedept) March 22, 2019

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- An at-large suspect has been identified after a shooting in a Chino parking lot that left a 25-year-old woman dead and another man wounded, authorities announced Friday.According to police, Montclair resident Julio Cesar Rocha fled the scene in the 12500 block of Central Avenue on Thursday afternoon before officers arrived. He is considered armed and dangerous.The shooting, which occurred about 2:43 p.m., resulted in the death of Thalia Flores at the scene. Family members said she was gunned down in her car after leaving work.The wounded male passenger was able to walk to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition and expected to survive.In interviews on Thursday, family members said the gunman was Flores' ex-boyfriend but did not identify him by name. That description was not immediately confirmed by police.Rocha is said to be 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 275 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Investigators released a photo of him in hopes that it will help lead to his capture.Anyone with information about the shooting or Rocha's whereabouts is asked to call Chino police at (909) 628-1234 or police Detective Chinnis (909) 334-3047.