Suspect in custody after man stabbed multiple times in Los Feliz neighborhood

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed multiple times in a residential Los Feliz neighborhood and rushed to a hospital Thursday afternoon, police say.The attack was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Hillhurst Avenue. It appeared the attack took place outdoors along a sidewalk.The Los Angeles Police Department says the victim was stabbed multiple times and was sent to a hospital.Police say it appears the incident involved a fight between two male transients.Officers later found the suspect in the area.The location is along a main road that leads up to the Greek Theatre and Griffith Park.