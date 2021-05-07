Suspect in custody after man stabbed multiple times in Los Feliz neighborhood

The attack was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Hillhurst Avenue. It appeared the attack took place outdoors along a sidewalk.
The Los Angeles Police Department says the victim was stabbed multiple times and was sent to a hospital.
Police say it appears the incident involved a fight between two male transients.
Officers later found the suspect in the area.
The location is along a main road that leads up to the Greek Theatre and Griffith Park.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.