Suspect in custody after man stabbed multiple times in Los Feliz neighborhood

By ABC7.com staff
LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed multiple times in a residential Los Feliz neighborhood and rushed to a hospital Thursday afternoon, police say.

The attack was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Hillhurst Avenue. It appeared the attack took place outdoors along a sidewalk.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the victim was stabbed multiple times and was sent to a hospital.

Police say it appears the incident involved a fight between two male transients.

Officers later found the suspect in the area.

The location is along a main road that leads up to the Greek Theatre and Griffith Park.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

