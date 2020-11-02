Suspect in custody after officer shot in Granada Hills

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was in custody shortly after reports of an officer shot in Granada Hills Sunday night.The incident was reported in the area of a shopping center at Balboa Boulevard and Devonshire Street just after 6:30 p.m.Officers were heard calling for assistance for an officer who had been shot as well as additional units to look for the male suspect in the area.The suspect was initially believed to be barricaded at a gas station in the area. Within less than 45 minutes of the initial shooting call, the suspect was reported to have been located and had surrendered to officers.The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed an officer was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. A second person was also treated for an injury of unknown type, but believed to not be from gunfire.The condition of the officer was not immediately known.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.