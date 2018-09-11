Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Kaiser hospital in Downey

A suspect has been and detained following reports of shots fired at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Downey.LASD officials said no injuries have been reported in the incident and the building is being cleared.Just before noon, the LASD Norwalk Station tweeted they are assisting Downey police with a "fluid," emergency situation and possible active shooter at the hospital, located in at 9333 Imperial Highway.Sheriff's officials confirmed shortly after that a suspect was detained for questioning while officers and deputies search and clear the hospital "room by room, floor by floor."