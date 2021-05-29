Person stabbed at Carl's Jr. in North Hollywood, suspect arrested after chase on 5 Freeway

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was stabbed at a Carl's Jr. restaurant in North Hollywood Friday night and a suspect was detained on the 5 Freeway, causing a major traffic jam in the Glendale area.The stabbing was reported just after 9 p.m. at the restaurant near Sherman Way and Bellaire Avenue in North Hollywood.Paramedics transported a stabbing victim to a local hospital in undisclosed condition.CHP officers chased after and caught up to a suspect on the southbound 5 Freeway near the 134 interchange. It appeared the suspect lost control of the red pickup truck and went up an embankment of the freeway.For a while, all 5 lanes in the southbound direction were closed, creating a major backup. Within about half an hour, only one lane remained closed but traffic was moving very slowly through the area.AIR7 HD was over the scene at Carl's Jr. as police were investigating and it appeared from evidence markers that the stabbing may have happened in the restaurant parking lot.