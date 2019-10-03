Suspect in custody after stealing CHP cruiser, leading wild chase through Kern County

By ABC7.com staff
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect stole a CHP cruiser in a wild pursuit over rough desert roads through the Antelope Valley and Kern County Wednesday.

The chase began with two people - a male and female - in a pickup truck fleeing authorities through the Palmdale area up north into the desert communities and then into Rosamond and Kern County.

After a lengthy chase at speeds reaching 100 mph, eventually that vehicle veered off the road and wiped out in the dirt.

Two suspects - male and female - emerged from the car, embraced briefly and then ran away on foot in separate directions.

Eventually the male suspect circled around on foot and was able to get into a CHP cruiser that had been left on the road as officers were pursuing him on foot.

He started up the cruiser and took off again on rough roads through the desert.

He fled about a half-dozen police units for about 10-15 minutes, going off-road into rough terrain and then finally getting stuck as he tried to bring the cruiser back onto a paved highway.

At that point, the cruiser wouldn't move and he surrendered without further incident.

It wasn't immediately clear if the female passenger in the original vehicle was taken into custody.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
Related topics:
kern countylancasterpalmdalepolice chasechphigh speed chasestolen car
