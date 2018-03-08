Suspect leads CHP on chase from IE to East LA

EMBED </>More Videos

CHP officers chased a suspect from Upland to East LA, until his car failed and he surrendered. (KABC)

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
CHP officers chased a suspect from San Bernardino County to just east of downtown Los Angeles, until his car apparently failed and he surrendered on the freeway.

The suspect's Honda Accord was seen giving off smoke as it slowed down and came to a stop on the southbound 710 in the East Los Angeles area.

He exited the smoking vehicle and followed officers' commands to slowly back up and surrender.

All lanes of traffic on the freeway were shut down as the chase ended, and officers searched the vehicle and took the suspect into custody.

The chase began in San Bernardino County just after 8 p.m. County sheriff's detectives in an unmarked vehicle attempted to stop the suspect in Upland, but the driver failed to stop. He jumped onto the 10 Freeway westbound and a pursuit began, with the CHP joining in on the freeway.

The suspect led officers westbound on the 10 Freeway through the Rosemead area, before transitioning to the southbound 710 and finally stopping just north of Olympic Boulevard.

There was only one person in the vehicle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasepolice chaseLos Angeles CountySan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News