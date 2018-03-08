Suspect leads CHP on chase from IE to East LA

CHP officers chased a suspect from San Bernardino County to just east of downtown Los Angeles, until his car apparently failed and he surrendered on the freeway.The suspect's Honda Accord was seen giving off smoke as it slowed down and came to a stop on the southbound 710 in the East Los Angeles area.He exited the smoking vehicle and followed officers' commands to slowly back up and surrender.All lanes of traffic on the freeway were shut down as the chase ended, and officers searched the vehicle and took the suspect into custody.The chase began in San Bernardino County just after 8 p.m. County sheriff's detectives in an unmarked vehicle attempted to stop the suspect in Upland, but the driver failed to stop. He jumped onto the 10 Freeway westbound and a pursuit began, with the CHP joining in on the freeway.The suspect led officers westbound on the 10 Freeway through the Rosemead area, before transitioning to the southbound 710 and finally stopping just north of Olympic Boulevard.There was only one person in the vehicle.