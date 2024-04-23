WATCH VIDEOS

Suspect on the run after chase crash that injured innocent person in Long Beach

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 4:09PM
A suspect remained outstanding Tuesday after a police chase and crash that left one person injured in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect remained outstanding Tuesday after a police chase and crash that left one person injured in Long Beach.

It all unfolded shortly after 11 p.m. Monday after officers tried to pull over a black Honda near 15th Street and Locust Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

That triggered a brief pursuit that ended when the suspect crashed into another car, injuring an innocent person. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After the suspect's vehicle came to a stop, three suspects who were inside tried to run away on foot. Two of them were quickly taken into custody but the third person managed to get away.

Authorities set up a perimeter of the area but the suspect was not located.

