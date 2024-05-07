Domestic-violence suspect, innocent driver dead after series of violent incidents in Ontario

New video reveals a terrifying portion of Sunday's events, as cars swerved to avoid the suspect driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic on the 60 Freeway as he fled police.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people are dead, including an innocent driver, after a series of dangerous incidents involving a domestic violence suspect in Ontario this weekend.

New video reveals a terrifying portion of Sunday's events, as cars swerved to avoid the suspect driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic on the 60 Freeway as he fled police. The armed suspect later crashed into other vehicles on surface streets, killing one woman. The suspect was later killed by officers as he was allegedly attempting to carjack a vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Orlando Montes, 39, of San Bernardino.

The incident started as Montes showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house Sunday morning, threatening to come inside if she didn't come out. He was believed to be armed with a handgun.

Police showed up and tried for about 30 minutes to coax him to exit his vehicle and surrender. But he refused and took off, leading them on a chase that eventually resulted in him driving the wrong way on the 60.

Montes' sister says at one point he called their mother.

"He called my mom at that point, that was when he was in the police chase. And he told my mom he was going to try and make it to her house," Fabiola Montes said.

He never made it.

Ontario police say he crashed into two other vehicles on surface streets, injuring one person and killing 44-year-old Amanda Powers.

Powers' friend Deandre Hendrix was left devastated.

"If you did something stupid, take the consequences. Don't take another life, you know what I mean?" Hendrix said.

Hendrix visited the site of the crash. He says he's known Powers since the 7th grade.

Powers' family also stopped but did not want to go on camera. They said she was on her way to help a friend move into her apartment just steps away from the crash.

After causing that multi-car collision Montes didn't stop. Instead he took off on foot and attempted to carjack another vehicle, police say. He was running toward Cucamonga Avenue and Philadelphia Street when police caught up to him.

Authorities say Montes - who was already wanted on a domestic-violence warrant - was armed with a gun and refused their commands to drop the weapon when he was shot and killed.

Fabiola Montes says her brother had been dealing with mental health issues but was trying to turn his life around.

"He knew it and that's why he was trying to get help. He wasn't getting professional help but I think going to church was helping him."

Powers leaves behind her mother, sister and brother and friends, who remember her for having a big heart.

"It wasn't her fault," Hendrix said. "All she was doing was driving down the street to help someone."