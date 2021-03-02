Suspect runs into Westminster Walmart store after chase

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect ran inside a Walmart in Westminster in an attempt to escape law enforcement after a chase through Orange County Monday night.

AIR7 HD was over the chase at around 10:40 p.m. as the suspect was traveling on the 91 Freeway.

At one point in the chase, the suspect stopped to let a passenger exit the vehicle and continued driving on surface streets.

The chase transitioned onto surface streets and entered the Westminster area where the suspect pulled beside the entrance of a Walmart store, ditched the car and ran inside the store.

Police set up a perimeter to search for the suspect.

It appeared customers were still shopping at the time when the suspect ran in.

One person was detained outside the store, but it is unclear if they are the suspect.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countywestminsterpolice chase
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal nurse shares story after getting vaccine, then testing positive
2 found dead on shoreline below cliff in San Pedro
1 wounded in 110 Freeway shooting in South LA
LA teachers union pushes back on plan for reopening schools
COVID-19 patient who was serenaded by mariachi dies in hospital
LA could soon leave purple tier, Garcetti says
Man suspected of stabbing deputy in Chino Hills in custody
Show More
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
California serial killer known as 'I-5 Strangler' killed in prison
Vaccine expansion a 'turning point' for LA County food, ag workers
Los Angeles DA George Gascón facing recall drive
SoCal schools try to address 'learning loss' during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News