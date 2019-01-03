A possible stolen-vehicle suspect ran over a pedestrian on a scooter during a chase on surface streets in Los Angeles Thursday.Culver City police chased the suspect, who was traveling at slow to moderate speeds, on Washington Boulevard. The red older model Honda Civic with a cracked rear window traveled through the streets as authorities followed behind.At one point, the suspect ended up hitting a pedestrian who was on a scooter and running the person over. The driver never stopped and continued driving.Eventually the suspect made into Inglewood, passing red lights and intersections while traveling at moderate speeds.