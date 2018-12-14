California State Parks officers shot and injured a suspect Thursday night in Perris, authorities said.The shooting occurred at the intersection of Ramona Expressway and Perris Boulevard after the suspect rammed his car into a Perris officer's unit during a pursuit, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.State parks officers then shot at the suspect.Officials said the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Information regarding what led to the shooting and pursuit were not immediately available. It was also not known if the suspect had a weapon.No officer were hurt.