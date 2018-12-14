Suspect shot, injured by state parks officers in Perris after allegedly ramming car into police vehicle

By ABC7.com staff
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) --
California State Parks officers shot and injured a suspect Thursday night in Perris, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Ramona Expressway and Perris Boulevard after the suspect rammed his car into a Perris officer's unit during a pursuit, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

State parks officers then shot at the suspect.

Officials said the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Information regarding what led to the shooting and pursuit were not immediately available. It was also not known if the suspect had a weapon.

No officer were hurt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingshootingPerrisRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 childhood friends fight for their lives after South LA hit-run
Man gunned down in East LA
CSULB health exam included racially-charged question
Fire rips through Huntington Beach waterfront home
OC Vietnam war refugees fear deportation under Trump administration
Teri Hatcher, Jane Sheldon dish about 'One for Mrs Claus'
Chargers lock up playoff spot with stunning 29-28 comeback over Chiefs
Jazz singer Nancy Wilson dies at 81 at her SoCal home
Show More
Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade in NYC
New Sheriff Villanueva outlines his plans for LASD
Woman, teen boy arrested in connection to infant death in Corona
La Verne high school student organizes toy drive for kids in need
Healthier diet may boost your mood, research says
More News