Rape suspect sought after brutal attack at Metro Red Line station in East Hollywood

RECOGNIZE THIS MAN? LAPD says he lured, strangled, punched and raped victim at Metro Red Line Station in East Hollywood. | DETAILS on @ABC7 beginning at 4am. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/B1Pejtxw8Z — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) March 22, 2019

EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Days after a victim was raped in a brutal attack at a Metro subway station in East Hollywood, authorities have released images of a man being sought in the case.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred about 6 p.m. March 14 at the Red Line station at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.After the victim asked the suspect for directions, he lured the victim into a secluded emergency-exit room at the station, LAPD investigators said. The man then strangled, punched and raped the victim.The suspect is described by police as a transient who frequents Metro stations from Compton to Santa Monica.He is said to be a black man with brown eyes, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing between 165 and 180 pounds. He has a shaved head, a 2-3 inch scar on his left forearm, and was wearing dark clothing and an earring in his right ear.Anyone with information about the attack or the man's whereabouts is asked to call the LAPD's Northeast Division at (323) 561-3328.